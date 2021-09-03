Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $385.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $336.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $315.94 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

