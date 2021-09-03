Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

VRA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

