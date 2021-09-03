Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 9,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $345.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

