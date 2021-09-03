Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,523,551 shares of company stock worth $3,571,851,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

