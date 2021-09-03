Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $367.96 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

