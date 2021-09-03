Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
NYSE:CARR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 11,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.