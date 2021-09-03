Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 193.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $3,461,912 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $205.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,908. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average is $180.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

