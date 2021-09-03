Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Short Interest Up 20.3% in August

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after acquiring an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $199.22 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $281.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

