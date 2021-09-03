Viacoin Trading 10% Lower This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $56,940.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00430048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

