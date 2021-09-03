Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov Sells 1,135 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $127.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $127.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

