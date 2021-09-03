Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.31 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

