Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 40.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $381.21 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

