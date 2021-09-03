Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $609.78 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $630.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

