Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $500.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $502.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 172.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.