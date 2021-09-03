Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 215,537 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 459,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 209,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on BXP shares. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

