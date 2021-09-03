Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,240 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $51.26 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

