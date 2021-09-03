Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VBFC stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.33% of Village Bank and Trust Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in commercial and consumer banking. It operates through the Traditional Commercial banking and Mortgage banking segments. The Traditional Commercial Banking segment provides the mortgage banking segment with the short-term funds needed to originate mortgage loans through a warehouse line of credit and charges the mortgage banking segment interest based on the commercial banking segment’s cost of funds.

