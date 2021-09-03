Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.21. 38,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,412. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

