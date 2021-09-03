Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIO. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 98,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $2,069,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 60.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $1,287,000.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,767. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

