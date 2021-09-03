Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

