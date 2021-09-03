Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 6.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 201,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

NYSE:V traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.89. The stock had a trading volume of 134,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $438.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

