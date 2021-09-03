Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $437.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

