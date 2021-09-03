Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €35.50 by Barclays

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €35.50 ($41.76) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

VIV stock opened at €32.75 ($38.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.04. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

