Vladimir Rak Sells 10,011 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKS stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $144.72. 34,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,675. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

