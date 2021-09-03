VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $245,686.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

