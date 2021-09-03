VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce sales of $4.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 770,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

