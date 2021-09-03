Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given New €175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $177.90 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

