Wafra Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,932 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,874,000. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 95.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in MongoDB by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock traded up $85.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,567. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.