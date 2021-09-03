Wafra Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 121,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,819,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $451.07. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $453.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

