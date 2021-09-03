Waifu Token (WAIF) Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $159,152.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00066357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00131365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00154231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.33 or 0.07879055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.37 or 0.99565081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00825055 BTC.

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,195,093 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

