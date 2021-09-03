Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $36.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMMVY. Grupo Santander began coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.