Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.41. 195,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

