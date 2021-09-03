Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Holdings Increased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for 1.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 192,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 55.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

