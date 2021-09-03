Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Reaches $1.59 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $712,841.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $341.02 or 0.00701889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 128.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

