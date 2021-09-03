Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $130.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $131.28.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

