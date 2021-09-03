WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.73. 219,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

