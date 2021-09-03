WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 483.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

