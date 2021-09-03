WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 61 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,304. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $453.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.45 and a 200-day moving average of $388.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

