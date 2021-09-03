Wedbush Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $350.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $313.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 350,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.