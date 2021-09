Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV):

8/31/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €299.00 ($351.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/31/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($372.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/25/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/19/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/17/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €299.00 ($351.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/16/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/12/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €241.00 ($283.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/11/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €287.00 ($337.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €269.00 ($316.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/21/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/20/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/20/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €269.00 ($316.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €269.00 ($316.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

