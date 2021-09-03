Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $52.81. 11,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,538,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
