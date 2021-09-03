Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $52.81. 11,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,538,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Weibo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.