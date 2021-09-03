Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $389.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.00 million and the lowest is $363.70 million. Welbilt posted sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,819,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

