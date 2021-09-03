Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.75 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

