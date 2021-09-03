Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Shares Up 0.1%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.85. 33,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 87,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDOFF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

