West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Lowered to C$137.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.20.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE:WFG traded up C$3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$100.50. 302,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.92. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$110.81. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2492425 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.