West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock opened at $459.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $459.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

