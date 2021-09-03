West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $459.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $459.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.