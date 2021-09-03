Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $65.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $361.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.87 million to $367.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $433.33 million, with estimates ranging from $430.70 million to $435.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 597,118 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,834 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 1,498,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

