Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$56.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$73.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6622297 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.