Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 5,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,405. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

